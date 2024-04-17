Advertisement

Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran last shared screen space back in 2010. The film, Pokkiri Raja, was rather well received by the audience. Director Vysakh, marked his directorial debut with the project. Now, 14 years later, the two actors are reportedly all set to once again join forces, for a collaboration.

Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran to star together soon?



As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran, are reportedly in talks to star together soon. The project in question, will belong to the thriller genre. This project too, will be helmed by a debutant director, though no name as such, as come forward. Veteran producer Anto Joseph is rumoured to be bankrolling the project.

Going back to Mammotty and Prithviraj Sukumaran's previous collaboration, Pokkiri Raja - the film saw the duo play brothers. The film's popularity also saw a spin off version of it being made, by the name of Madhura Raja. The masala entertainer follows Raja who runs off from his native place at a young age after taking the blame for a murder committed by his father who desserts him for the purpose of survival. When his younger brother Surya is falsely imprisoned, the father seeks out the help of the elder son who has now become a respected Madurai kingpin. Pokkiri Raja was also adapted in Hindi - titled Boss, the film featured Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran have just delivered box office hits



Mammootty was last seen in film Bramayugam. The experimental black and white horror film, as per a Sacnilk report, minted ₹26.92 crore domestically, with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹58.2 crore.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the other hand, last starred in Aadujeevitham. As per a Sacnilk report, the film minted ₹75.02 crore domestically with its worldwide collections currently standing at ₹140 crore.