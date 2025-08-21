Mammootty's Friend VK Sreeraman Opens Up About Actor's Health Struggle, Says 'He Had Difficulty Walking, Couldn't Taste Food'

For the past few days, social media has been trending with Mammootty hashtags as fans and colleagues from the film industry celebrate the Malayalam superstar’s return after an alleged health issue. Although the exact details of the Turbo star’s illness remain unclear, his friend, actor VK Sreeraman, spoke about the incident in a recent interview. For the unversed, Bazooka actor had fully recovered and would soon return to the public domain.

File photo of Mammootty | Image: X

VK Sreeraman revealed details about Mammootty’s health

According to Manorama News, VK Sreeraman revealed to the publication that Mammootty lost his sense of taste and smell during the early stage of treatment. He recalled, “In the initial stages, when he called me, he said food didn’t taste good and he had difficulty walking. But he never spoke of it as if it were very important.”

Sreeraman added that when Mammootty informed him about his recovery, his tone carried more relief than excitement. He explained, saying, “He called and said he passed the test. There was no excitement, but I knew he was relieved. Although I was happy, I didn’t show it. I told him I knew he could do it, and he called me a know-it-all.”

As per the same report, Sreeraman further said to the publication that Mammootty is now waiting for his doctor’s approval to resume work, as there is still a risk of infection.

What happened to Mommootty?