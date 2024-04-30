Advertisement

Turbo starring Mammootty as the main lead is inching closer towards its grand theatrica release. The film directed by Vysakh was originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 13, 2024. However, the film will now release much earlier than expected. The announcement was made by Mammootty via his social media handles.

When will Turbo starring Mammootty release in theatrers?

Turbo starring Mammootty will now hit the big screens on May 23. The makers of the film reportedly decided to release the movie earlier than expected to ensure the Mammootty starrer receives a solo gobal release with maximum number of screens. As per reports, the latest update suggests that the team of Turbo has wrapped up major portions of the post production work, including re-recording and dubbing.

New poster of Turbo | Image: Mammootty/X

Meanwhile, Mammootty took to his social media handle to make the announcement. Sharing a new poster, the actor wrote, "#Turbo In Cinemas Worldwide on May 23, 2024." Meanwhile, Mammootty Kampany's official X handle wrote, "Turbo Mode Will Be Activated....Sooner than Expected.... 🔥Turbo Jose will Storm Screens Worldwide from May 23rd Onwards. Get set to be Thrilled Like Never Before.. 👊🏻#TurboFromMay23."

When will Turbo teaser be out?

According to media reports, director Vysakh and his team are currently working on the Turbo teaser, which is set to release soon. According to rumours, the filmmakers intend to release a teaser for the film in the coming days. The Mammootty starrer will also have an official trailer, which is set to release a week before its theatrical debut.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will feature in an action-hero avatar in Turbo. The movie, which is touted to be an action-comedy film is penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Apart from Mammootty, Turbo will feature Raj B Shetty, Antony Varghese, Sunil and others in prominent roles.