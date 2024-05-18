Advertisement

Mammootty was last seen in sleeper hit, Bramayugam. The experimental black and white period horror film, fell right in line with the actor's flair for experimental cinema at large. For reference, the veteran actor had concluded 2023 with his film Kaathal - The Core, in which he notably essayed the role of a closeted homosexual man, at odds with his wife, played by Jyothika. The actor will next be seen in action-comedy Turbo. Directed by Vysakh, the film is among the costliest ventures from the actor's own production house, Mammootty Kampany, as revealed by Mammootty himself.

Turbo is among Mammootty Kampany's costliest productions



During a recent press interaction, as reported by Onmanorama, Mammootty went into detail with regards to why Turbo is among the most costliest films he has personally produced. A huge contributing factor to this was the attention to detail involved in the action sequences. He said, "Action sequences were really time-consuming. We shot for around 120 days, most of which involved action scenes. I have tried my best...An entire car chase was shot at night, which had to be done outdoors."

Mammootty further reasoned how though he himself has produced the film, it is only fair he take his renumeration including the hefty sum that is to be filed as tax, something which has inevitably raked up the budget. He added, "Even though my own company produced the movie, I still needed to take my remuneration and pay taxes. So, I had to set aside my remuneration."

Mammootty teases the plot for Turbo



The same press interaction also saw the actor delve into detail about the plot of the film, premised on a simpleton driver, by the name of Jose, who is struck by a scam. He said, "Turbo narrates the experiences of two individuals and portrays a real scam. Such scams often happen, but we seldom hear about them. The movie is about an unintentional mistake made by Jose, who is not a mass hero but an innocent person. He is a simpleton who interferes in everything without considering the consequences."

Mammootty also justified the title for the film, describing it as a euphemism for the willpower one finds in themselves when they have to overcome all odds. He added, "In certain circumstances, people draw strength from unexpected sources, and Jose experiences such strength, which you could call Turbo." Turbo will be releasing in theatres on May 23.