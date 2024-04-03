×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Manjummel Boys Actor Deepak Parambol, Aparna Das To Marry In April? Couple's Wedding Invite Leaked

Going by the leaked wedding invite, Deepak Parambol and Aparna Das will tie the knot at Thevarcad Convention Centre in Vadakkancherry in Kerala.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepak Parambol
A file photo of Deepak and Aparna | Image:Instagram
Malayalam actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol have been dating each other for years now and have been going steady. The couple, who has remained tight-lipped, is rumoured to take the relationship to the next step and a wedding invite is going viral on the internet, confirming their wedding plans.

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol's wedding invite goes viral

Going by the leaked wedding invite, Aparna and Deepak will tie the knot on April 24 at Thevarcad Convention Centre in Vadakkancherry in Kerala. The wedding ceremony will be between 11 AM and 12 noon. Family and close friends are expected to attend the wedding. A user shared the invite on X and wrote, "Actress aparna das getting married!"

What do we know about Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol?

Aparna made her debut in the Malayalam industry with the 2018 movie Njan Prakashan, but rose to fame with Manoharam, alongside Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film also starred Deepak as Rahul in a supporting role. The film was made with a budget of Rs 2.60 crores and collected Rs 6 crores from the theatres. Her last release Dada became one of the best films of 2023. The actress has also played a supporting role in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast.

(A file photo of Aparna | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Aparna | Image: Instagram)

Deepak, on the other hand, forayed into the acting world in 2010 with Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial Malarvaadi Arts Club. He is known for his roles in Thattathin Marayathu, Thira, D Company, Kunjiramayanam, Ore Mukham, The Great Father, Captain, B tech, Ormayil Oru Shishiram and many more. He was recently seen in the blockbuster hit film Manjummel Boys and will be next seen in Varshangalkku Shesham, a period satirical drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It revolves around two young men who leave their hometown in Kerala to chase their dream of becoming big in the cinema-obsessed world of Kodambakkam, Madras, the cinema hub of the 1970's and 80's South Indian cinema.

(A file photo of Deepak | Image: Instagram)

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on April 11.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:27 IST

