Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Manjummel Boys Actor Sreenath Bhasi Gears Up For Tamil Debut With Pa Ranjith, GV Prakash Kumar

Pa Ranjith's home banner, Neelam Productions, recently confirmed that Sreenath Bhasi of Manjummel Boys fame will feature in their next Tamil film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreenath Bhasi file photo
Sreenath Bhasi file photo | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Manjummel Boys has become a massive blockbuster, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The film served as the biggest break in the careers of both its director, Chidambaram, and its leading men, including Sreenath Bhasi. In a recent interview, Sreenath revealed that Manjummel Boys happened during a low point in his career. However, Sreenath Bhasi is now preparing for his big break in Tamil cinema, with GV Prakash Kumar's next film, produced by Pa Ranjith.

Manjummel Boys actor Sreenath Bhasi gears up for Tamil debut

Pa Ranjith's home banner, Neelam Productions, recently confirmed that Sreenath Bhasi of Manjummel Boys fame will feature in their next film via their official social media handles. The project, which stars actor-musician GV Prakash Kumar, is directed by Akiran Moses, the Thangalaan director's former assistant.

Sreenath Bhasi to mark his Tamil debut | Image: X

 

"So happy and excited to welcome the renowned and talented actor, @sreenathbhasi onto Neelam Productions’ next. A film by @AkiranMoses. A @gvprakash musical. Starring GV Prakash and @ Rshivani1," read the post introducing Manjummel Boys actor Sreenath Bhasi into the project.

Along with GV Prakash Kumar, Sreenath Bhasi, and Shivani Rajashekar, the new project will also feature popular actors Pasupathy and Lingesh in key roles. Selva RK handles the editing. Stunner Sam handles the action choreography. Jaya Ragu oversees the production design. More details on the project, which is described as a thriller, are expected to be released soon.

Sreenath Bhasi narrates his ordeal

During the interview with Rekha Menon, Sreenath Bhasi discussed the difficult period he was going through in both his personal and professional lives, and how Manjummel Boys holds a special place in his heart because it came at the perfect time for him. He thanked the Manjummel Boys team for their assistance, emphasising that their camaraderie was instrumental in guiding him through the difficulties.

Sreenath Bhasi expressed disappointment after being dropped from another project due to perceived shortcomings in his acting. He said, "I was dropped from another project saying that my acting was not impressive or not up to par."

However, Manjummel Boys proved to be a saving grace, providing him with a chance for redemption while also showcasing his acting abilities. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

