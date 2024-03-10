Updated March 10th, 2024 at 09:34 IST
Manjummel Boys Producers' 'Greed' Leads To No OTT Deal For Malayalam Survival Drama?
Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media handle X to pen a long note explaining why Manjummel Boys hasn't been released on OTT.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Manjummel Boys is one of the most successful Indian movie running in theatres. The movie released in theatres on February 22 and has emerged as a sleeper hit. Manjummel Boys follows the lives of 11 friends who embark on a trip to Kodaikanal in Tmail Nadu. However, tragedy befells as one of them falls into the Guna caves, leading to a rescue operation. The film is being praised for its storyline but as per latest reports, there are no takers for Manjummel Boys OTT.
No takers for Manjummel Boys OTT
Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media handle X to pen a long note explaining why Manjummel Boys hasn't been released on OTT. As per a report by Sreedhar Pillai, Manjummel Boys producers are demanding ₹20 crore from OTT platforms to stream their film. However, due to high monetary demand, none of the OTT platforms have yet signed a deal with Manjummel Boysa makers.
He wrote, "A few months back OTT was the most lucrative rights for a Malayalam film producer. Not any longer! There are no takers for the OTT rights of the super mega blockbuster Manjummel Boys as the producers are demanding ₹20 crore."
"The highest offer received is for ₹10.5 crore for all languages, which the producers say is too little. A year back the big 3 - Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney Hotstar would have grabbed it for 20+! The streaming platforms also point out the film has become a mega blockbuster in theatres and can now release on OTT only after 2 to 3 months. So it does not make sense in buying at fancy prices," Sreedhar further quoted.
Among recent Malayalam hits only Premalu ( all languages except Telugu) and Bramayugam ( all languages) OTT has been sold at a “decent price.” Dileep’s Bandra & recent release Thangamani there are no takers along with at least 50 small released films, said Sreedhar Pillai.
Has the OTT bubble burst?
Among the Easter- Eid-Vishu forthcoming big releases only #FahadhFaasil produced Aavesham has been sold to Amazon Prime Video as part of their three film deal with fafa, more than a year back. The other two biggies AaduJeevitham - The Goat Life & Varshangalkku Shesham are still “negotiating for the right price.”
Even big hero Tamil films, the buying has come down to a trickle and cost of acquisition has been slashed by 50 percent. And what is worrying for producers is that there are no takers for star under-production films at fancy prices, Sreedhar Pillai wrote on his social media handle.
