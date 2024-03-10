Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is one of the most successful Indian movie running in theatres. The movie released in theatres on February 22 and has emerged as a sleeper hit. Manjummel Boys follows the lives of 11 friends who embark on a trip to Kodaikanal in Tmail Nadu. However, tragedy befells as one of them falls into the Guna caves, leading to a rescue operation. The film is being praised for its storyline but as per latest reports, there are no takers for Manjummel Boys OTT.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image; X

No takers for Manjummel Boys OTT

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media handle X to pen a long note explaining why Manjummel Boys hasn't been released on OTT. As per a report by Sreedhar Pillai, Manjummel Boys producers are demanding ₹20 crore from OTT platforms to stream their film. However, due to high monetary demand, none of the OTT platforms have yet signed a deal with Manjummel Boysa makers.

He wrote, "A few months back OTT was the most lucrative rights for a Malayalam film producer. Not any longer! There are no takers for the OTT rights of the super mega blockbuster Manjummel Boys as the producers are demanding ₹20 crore."

Analysis : Has the #OTT bubble burst?

No takers for #ManjummelBoys OTT!



"The highest offer received is for ₹10.5 crore for all languages, which the producers say is too little. A year back the big 3 - Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney Hotstar would have grabbed it for 20+! The streaming platforms also point out the film has become a mega blockbuster in theatres and can now release on OTT only after 2 to 3 months. So it does not make sense in buying at fancy prices," Sreedhar further quoted.

Among recent Malayalam hits only Premalu ( all languages except Telugu) and Bramayugam ( all languages) OTT has been sold at a “decent price.” Dileep’s Bandra & recent release Thangamani there are no takers along with at least 50 small released films, said Sreedhar Pillai.

Has the OTT bubble burst?

Among the Easter- Eid-Vishu forthcoming big releases only #FahadhFaasil produced Aavesham has been sold to Amazon Prime Video as part of their three film deal with fafa, more than a year back. The other two biggies AaduJeevitham - The Goat Life & Varshangalkku Shesham are still “negotiating for the right price.”

Even big hero Tamil films, the buying has come down to a trickle and cost of acquisition has been slashed by 50 percent. And what is worrying for producers is that there are no takers for star under-production films at fancy prices, Sreedhar Pillai wrote on his social media handle.

