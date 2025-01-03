Marco Becomes 2024's Biggest Malayalam Hit In Hindi, Beats Tovino Thomas' ARM And Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life

Unni Mukundan's Marco is riding well on the good word-of-mouth and has managed to find a solid footing in the Hindi belts after releasing on December 20. The action film started off slow in the Hindi belts but has picked up tremendous pace as its 2nd week wound up. Interestingly, it has also become 2024's top grossing Malayalam film in Hindi, surpassing Tovino Thomas' ARM and Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life.

Marco released on December 20 | Image: X

Marco's big win at the Hindi box office

While week 1 collections of macro in Hindi were ₹28 lakh, week 2 biz jumped to a whopping ₹4.65 crore, registering over 1540% growth. New Year's remained the highest-grossing single day in the film's run in the Hindi belts, with collections touching ₹1.15 crore, on par with the original Malayalam version.

Unni Mukundan stars in Marco | Image: X

Marco has also beaten the Hindi collections of 2024 hits The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM).

When will Marco premiere on OTT?

According to reports, Marco is set to stream on Netflix in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The film is expected to make its digital debut after a 45-day theatrical run. This means that the Unni Mukundan starrer will likely release on the OTT platform in the last week of January or the first week of February.

Marco will also release in South Korea | Image: X