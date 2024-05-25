Advertisement

Meera Vasudevan, a known face of Malayalam cinema, tied the knot with cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in April. The newlywed couple has dropped a joint post on their social media handle announcing their union a month after their wedding in Coimbatore. On Friday, they were officially registered as a married couple.

Inside Meera Vasudevan and Vipin Puthiyankam's intimate wedding

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a video that featured a montage of their precious moments. In the caption, she penned a long note introducing her husband and revealing how they fell in love with each other. The actress revealed they have been working together on the same project since May 2019. However, it was only last year they started dating.

Opening up about the wedding ceremony, she revealed it was an intimate affair with only immediate family and 2-3 close friends in attendance. "Here I am, sharing this blessed official news with you all, my well-wishers, relations ,friends and the media who have been my greatest supporters in my professional journey. I hope for you to share the same love and support with my husband Vipin too," she concluded.

Who is Meera Vasudevan?

Meera has mainly appeared in films and TV shows in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu language. She started her acting career with the 2003 Hindi movie Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, alongside Milind Soman. However, she gained fame in 2005 with the Blessy-directed Thanmathra, alongside Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Her performance as Lekha Ramesan, a housewife and mother of two children received positive reviews from the audience. After starring in several movies, she forayed into the TV world and featured in shows such as Devi, Penn and Kudumbavilakku.

On the personal front, Meera married Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar in 2005. They divorced in July 2010. In 2012, she married Malayalam actor John Kokken, with whom she has a son and got separated in 2016.