Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is one of the most successful films of this year and has brought relief to the theatres in South India. The film is being appreciated for its storyline and narrative. Amid the success of Manjummel Boys, Malayalam actress Meghana Ellen questioned why the film is being celebrated in Tamil Nadu while it is not receiving the same level of attention in Kerala.

Meghana Ellen faces backlash for her comments on Manjummel Boys

Meghana Ellen asked the media after attending a screening of her film Arimapatti Sakthivel why the Manjummel Boys are celebrated in Tamil Nadu but the film is not receiving the same level of attention in Kerala.

File photo of Meghana Ellen | Image: X

"I am a Malayali. The film doesn't receive the same attention in Kerala as in Tamil Nadu. I don't know why this movie is getting so much fanfare in Tamil Nadu. I am not sure whether the film offers something different. I watched the movie, and I don't receive the same satisfaction," Meghana said.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: X

"Our movie deserves the same recognition as small-scale films like Manjummal Boys receive. Here, we celebrate Malayalam films, while Tamil films often go unnoticed in Kerala. The low-budget movies are screened in Kerala without making much impact, leaving no trace behind. Only Vijay movies receive massive reception, while other Tamil movies struggle to find success in Kerala. If I wish to watch a Tamil film, I have to travel to Coimbatore from Kerala," Meghana added.

Ramesh Kandhasamy praises Manjummel Boys

Ramesh Kandhasamy, the director of Arimapatti Sakthivel, was with Meghana when she discussed the Malayalam film. However, rather than supporting the actor, Kandhasamy stated that Manjummel Boys "emotionally connect" with the audience. After the video went viral, many fans spoke out against the actor.