Mohanlal, who was last seen in the film Mallaikottai Vaaliban, has begun the shoot of his new project. The untitled project will mark the 360th film of the Malayalam superstar. The actor, on April 22, took to social media to share photos of himself from the sets of his new film.

Image credit: Mohanlal/X

Mohanlal begins the shoot of his 360th film

On April 19, the 63-year-old actor took to his official X handle and informed his fans that he had commenced the filming of his new film. The project will be helmed by filmmaker Tharun Moorthy. The Malayalam director is known for his films Operation Java (2021) and Saudi Vellakka (2022). Both received positive reviews upon their release and boast an IMDb rating of 8 and 8.1 out of 10, respectively.

Check out Mohanalal's photos from the set.

On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.#L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy… pic.twitter.com/eGyxWizpkP — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal)

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture."

Image credit: Mohanlal/X

What more do we know about Mohanlal's 360th film?

The film will be produced by M Renjith under his production banner Rejaputhra Visual media. The Malayalam film will also star Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai in an important role.

