Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad, Internet Says 'Art Has No Gender' | Watch

‘Complete actor’ Mohanlal has won the internet with his performance in a new jewellery ad. The commercial is for the brand Vinsmera Jewels and features Mohanlal alongside his Thudarum co-star, Prakash Varma. The 1-minute 49-second ad presents Malayalam actor confidently embracing his feminine energy through his expressions, body language, and magnetic screen presence. The internet is praising his acting.

Mohanlal wears jewellery and dances gracefully in the new ad

Vinsmera Jewels shared the advertisement on YouTube on July 19. It begins with Mohanlal stepping out of his car and receiving a warm welcome from Prakash, who shows him around the shoot setup. As soon as Mohanlal meets Shivani, his eyes are subtly drawn to the stunning diamond jewellery she is wearing. In a blink-and-miss moment, Mohanlal cheekily picks up the jewellery, and that’s when the real drama starts. He is then seen wearing the necklace, bracelet, and ring, pairing them with his shirt and trousers. He dances to traditional music just as the director storms into his van, looking shocked. Mohanlal bursts into laughter, clearly amused.

The Internet sings praises to Mohanlal's ad

Taking to the comment section of the video, a fan commented on the video, “It will be the first time a jewellery advertisement features no woman. Awesome.” Another wrote, “Mohanlal is once again breaking all the traditional ideas of jewellery advertising.”

Someone else said, “We are truly amazed. What a transformation... This man is a miracle.” Another fan added, “When The Complete Actor shows you the full spectrum of identity. Art has no gender. @Mohanlal proves that in 60 seconds by embracing his feminine side in this @VinsmeraJ ad directed by #PrakashVarma.”