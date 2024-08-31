sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:13 IST, August 31st 2024

Mohanlal Calls For Unity After Damning Hema Committee Report: Don't Destroy What We Have Built...

Mohanlal On #MeToo: The Malayalam film industry stalwart finally broke his silence on the findings of the Hema Committee Report and called for unity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal attended KCA logo launch event in Thiruvananthapuram
Mohanlal attended KCA logo launch event in Thiruvananthapuram | Image: Republic
16:10 IST, August 31st 2024