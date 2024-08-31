Published 16:13 IST, August 31st 2024
Mohanlal Calls For Unity After Damning Hema Committee Report: Don't Destroy What We Have Built...
Mohanlal On #MeToo: The Malayalam film industry stalwart finally broke his silence on the findings of the Hema Committee Report and called for unity.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal attended KCA logo launch event in Thiruvananthapuram | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:10 IST, August 31st 2024