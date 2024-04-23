Advertisement

Mohanlal, who recently began shooting for his 360th project, is making headlines for his viral moments at a recent award show that he attended. The 63-year-old actor was seen shaking a leg to Rajinikanth's Jailer song Hukum. In another viral moment, the actor was seen planting a kiss on Mammootty's cheek. These photos and videos of the Malayalam star are now going viral on social media.

Mohanlal dances to Rajinikanth's Hukum song

In one of the videos, which is being widely shared by Mohanlal's fans on social media, the actor can be seen dancing to the hit song from Rajinikanth's last release Jailer. The actor flaunted his moves on stage. He too had a cameo in the film.

Mammootty kissess Mohanlal

Another video of the actor planting a kiss on Mammootty's cheek is going viral. It happened during the award event when Mammootty came on stage to receive the Best Actor's Award from Mohanlal.

In his acceptance speech, Mammootty could be seen praising Mohanlal. He said, "I've been in the industry for over 43 years. In this period, I've had a companion who has travelled with me. The person I am talking about is Mohanlal. He is a skilled actor, he is a magician. He can perform and dance. He tries to make everything perfect.”

At the end, he planted a kiss on the actor's cheek. And then the Drishyam star was seen returning the favour by kissing him back.