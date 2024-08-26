sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 15:58 IST, August 26th 2024

Mohanlal Has Lost Ability To Respond: AMMA Prez's Silence Questioned After Hema Committee Findings

Mollywood #MeToo: Actor Shammi Thilakan openly criticised his colleague and AMMA President Mohanlal amid reporting of harassment cases in the industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mohanlal is the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists
Mohanlal is the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:58 IST, August 26th 2024