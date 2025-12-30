Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90 After Prolonged Illness, Condolences Pour In

Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away at the age of 90 after battling with prolonged illness. She breathed her last at the actor’s residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. As per reports, Drishyam 3 actor’s mother was receiving treatment for age-related health issues for a while.

File photo from X

The family is expected to conduct the last rites in Kochi, with only close relatives present. The family has not yet shared further details about the funeral.

For those who don’t know, Mohanlal’s father, Viswanathan Nair, died early, and her elder brother, Pyarilal, passed away in 2000.

Soon after the news broke, a video began circulating on social media showing Mammootty visiting their home to pay his last respects.

Mohanlal shared a deep bond with his mother and always found time to care for her, despite his demanding schedule.

After receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Chennai, Mohanlal chose to return to her side to seek her blessings, highlighting the strong connection they shared.