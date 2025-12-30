Updated 30 December 2025 at 16:07 IST
Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90 After Prolonged Illness, Condolences Pour In
Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, dies at the age of 90 after battling with age-related ailments. She had been undergoing treatment at her residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. Since the news went out, condolences have been coming in.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away at the age of 90 after battling with prolonged illness. She breathed her last at the actor’s residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. As per reports, Drishyam 3 actor’s mother was receiving treatment for age-related health issues for a while.
The family is expected to conduct the last rites in Kochi, with only close relatives present. The family has not yet shared further details about the funeral.
For those who don’t know, Mohanlal’s father, Viswanathan Nair, died early, and her elder brother, Pyarilal, passed away in 2000.
Soon after the news broke, a video began circulating on social media showing Mammootty visiting their home to pay his last respects.
Advertisement
Mohanlal shared a deep bond with his mother and always found time to care for her, despite his demanding schedule.
After receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Chennai, Mohanlal chose to return to her side to seek her blessings, highlighting the strong connection they shared.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 15:30 IST