Mohanlal To Reunite With Shobana After 19 Years For Tharun Moorthy's L360

Advertisement

The highly successful duo of Mohanlal and Shobana is making a comeback as shooting for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 360th film commences on Monday in the state. Shobana herself announced this, expressing her happiness, and noted that Tharun Moorthy's L360 would mark their 56th film together. This also marks the 14th film produced by Renjith for his own Rejaputra films.

Shobana announces her next with Mohanlal

Shobana took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 19 and shared a video announcing her upcoming project with Mohanlal. The actress said, “Good morning. It’s a great day to announce that I am doing a Malayalam movie after a long gap. I am super excited. The director is Tharun Moorthy. Can you guess who the hero of the movie is? Yes, it is Mr. Mohanlal.”

Shobana and Mohanlal have a long history of collaboration. She also mentioned that this will be Mohanlal's 360th film, a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Shobana expressed her excitement for the project and hoped that audiences would embrace the film.

Advertisement

What do we know about L360?

The film depicts Mohanlal portraying the role of a taxi driver, reminiscent of roles that propelled him to superstar status. Directed by Tarun Murthy, with the story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji, the film features popular comedian turned character actor Jagdish in a significant role.

Advertisement

The film is expected to hit the theatres during the Puja holidays in October.

Advertisement