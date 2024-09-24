sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:44 IST, September 24th 2024

Mollywood Actor Mukesh Arrested By SIT In Rape Case, Questioned And Released On Bail Within Hours

His lawyer confirmed that the actor and MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
actor Mukesh
2 cases of sexual assault have been filed against M Mukesh | Image: Facebook.com/mukeshcineactor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
