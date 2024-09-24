Published 14:44 IST, September 24th 2024
Mollywood Actor Mukesh Arrested By SIT In Rape Case, Questioned And Released On Bail Within Hours
His lawyer confirmed that the actor and MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 cases of sexual assault have been filed against M Mukesh | Image: Facebook.com/mukeshcineactor
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:42 IST, September 24th 2024