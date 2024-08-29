sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 17:48 IST, August 29th 2024

Muck in Mollywood: Massive Protests Outside Kerala CM’s Residence After Court Stays Mukesh's Arrest

Protests are being held by both BJP and Congress parties and their wings outside Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram and other parts of Kerala.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Protests are being held by both BJP and Congress parties and their wings outside Pinarayi Vijayan's residence
Protests are being held by both BJP and Congress parties and their wings outside Pinarayi Vijayan's residence | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:25 IST, August 29th 2024