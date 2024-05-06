Advertisement

Tovino Thomas, who is best known for his films 2018 and Minnal Murali, returned to the big screen with his latest offering Nadikar on May 3. However, it seems like the film has failed to exude the actor's charm as it collected its lowest on day 3 with the total standing just at ₹2.82 crore. This makes it the first Malayalam film to underperform this year, especially after the back-to-back success of films like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, and Aavesham among others.

How much did Nadika earn in its opening weekend?

As per Sacnilk, the Lal Jr directorial film opened at ₹1.35 crore at the box office on its first day. On May 4, the second day, the film saw a dip of 40.74 percent in its earnings and earned just ₹0.8 crore. On day 3, despite being Sunday, a holiday, the film saw a further dip and minted ₹0.67 crore. The Malayalam film's total stands at ₹2.82 crore at the box office.

What do we know about Nadikar?

Apart from Tovino, the film also stars actors Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Bhavana among others. The Malayalam comedy-drama film, directed by Lal Jr, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed Cinema.

What is Nadikar all about?

The film's story revolves around the life of superstar David Padikkal (Tovino Thomas). David, who is otherwise a talented actor, hits a point in life where he needs to look beyond his stardom. The film further shows the highs and lows of David in both his personal and professional life.