Narivetta: Tovino Thomas Starrer Based On Ordeal And Fight Back Of Over 1,000 Adivasis, Know All About The Shocking Muthanga Uprising Of 2003

Tovino Thomas’s Narivetta hit theatres on May 23. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the film has already received glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. Despite facing competition from other releases, it has drawn impressive crowds, earning praise for its compelling storyline, strong performances, and skilled direction.

If you caught the first-day, first-show screening, you likely found yourself captivated by the Malayalam thriller. Interestingly, the drama is inspired by a real-life incident.

Narivetta is inspired by Muthanga incident 2003?

The film does not directly retell the Muthanga event but instead uses it as a thematic backdrop to delve into deeper questions. This significant episode in Kerala’s history witnessed the Adivasi community's protest escalating into violence over land rights. They had long demanded land and rehabilitation from the Indian National Congress-led state government at the time.

In 2001, an agreement was reportedly reached between the then Chief Minister, AK Antony, and the tribal communities, promising the allocation of 19,000 acres of land. However, this promise remained unfulfilled.

As per Onmanorama, Adivasi groups moved to the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad district. On 19 February 2003, officials attempted to evict the settlers, sparking violent clashes. Police used tear gas, but resistance escalated, and the Adivasis captured police constable K.V. Vinod and forester P.K. Sasidharan.

The confrontation turned tragic, resulting in the deaths of an Adivasi protester and constable Vinod. Sasidharan suffered severe injuries, including a stab wound. The violence and loss of life drew national attention and raised humanitarian concerns.