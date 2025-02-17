Nivin Pauly Star In India’s First Multiverse Superhero Movie, Netizens Says: 'This Is WILD...'

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is all set to feature in India's first multiverse superhero film. He recently shared the first-look poster on his social media platforms and revealed the film's title, Multiverse Manmadhan. While the poster keeps the actor's appearance under wraps, it offers some details which are getting praised.

Nivin Pauly to star in India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie

Adithyan Chandrashekar is known for directing the 2023 film Enkilum Chandrike and is set to helm the upcoming project Multiverse Manmadhan. The screenplay is co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative input from Aneesh. Nivin Pauly announced the project on Instagram, sharing the film's poster and writing, “This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie, ‘MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN’,” adding, “Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen! Dadha and Rhesu, your wish is taking flight—just as you both imagined.”

The poster features a vibrant and psychedelic design, showing two interdimensional gateways connected by a line. A capped figure is depicted walking across the connection, hinting at universe-hopping. One gateway is filled with weapons, playing cards, vehicles, guns, a roller coaster track, and more. The other gateway includes items like a scooter, a tent, a van, and a dog.

The poster quickly went viral, with many describing it as a “masterpiece.” One user commented, “This is wild,” while another wrote, “The South will be leading Indian cinema.” A third user expressed excitement, saying, “Wow, so excited about it.” This marks the actor's first project following his release from the assault accusation.

What happened with Nivin Pauly?