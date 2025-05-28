No Bad Blood! Unni Mukundan Releases WhatsApp Chat With Tovino Thomas After Assault Allegations Made By Ex-manager Over Positive Review Of Narivetta | Image: X

Unni Mukundan has been in the news recently after his manager, Vipin Kumar, accused him of 'assault'. According to Vipin, the Marco actor became upset when he praised Tovino Thomas' latest film, Narivetta. Following the allegations, a case was filed against the Malayalam actor. On May 27, Unni denied all these claims in a lengthy note on social media. Adding to the controversy, he now shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with Tovino on Instagram.

Unni Mukundan gets an audio message from Tovino Thomas

Unni Mukundan, who had earlier said that the issue with Tovino Thomas was resolved, recently posted on his Instagram stories. He shared a screenshot of his chat with the Narivetta star. Tovino Thomas sent an audio message to the Get Set Baby actor, showing that their relationship remains friendly.

A notable part of their conversation was their mutual admiration for superstar Mohanlal. The two actors exchanged memes and stickers of the senior star, clearly showing that everything between them was fine.

During an exclusive interview with Republic, Vipin Kumar accused Mukundan of assaulting, abusing, and threatening him. He stated, "This incident happened yesterday morning at around 11:30 a.m. He (Unni Mukundan) called me to the basement parking area of my building and began attacking, abusing, and threatening me. He has been frustrated since last week because a leading producer, who was supposed to back his directorial debut, pulled out of the project due to Mukundan’s misbehaviour. He took out that frustration on me."

Kumar, who had been working with Mukundan for six years, also claimed that Mukundan was angry about a positive review he had written for Narivetta, a film starring Tovino Thomas, which was released last week.