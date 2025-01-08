Parvathy Thiruvothu Calls The Young Actors In Mollywood 'Worse' Than Older Generation: They Can Clearly See What...

When the Hema Committee report was released in 2024, it jolted the Malayalam film industry as several female starts from Mollywood and the Bengali film industry filed an FIR against stalwarts like Siddiqui, Mukesh M and director Ranjith, of sexual misconduct. While the investigation is still underway, the MeToo movement has seemingly subsided. In a recent conversation with writer Arundhati Roy at the Wayanad Literature Festival, Parvathy Thiruvothu expressed her disappointment with Mollywood's young generation of actors.

Parvathy Thiruvothu is not happy with the young actors in Mollywood

During the talk session, the Thangalaan actress, also a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), was asked whether the young actors in Mollywood were offering any support during the MeToo movement after the release of the Hema Committee report. Parvathy replied the young generation is "worse" than the older generation in the Malayalam film industry. She elaborated on her statement that the older generation was more focused on the patriarchal system, while younger actors are indifferent towards everything happening in the industry.

"They can clearly see what is happening around them. Some people in the industry are frustrated because they are not receiving the same ‘benefits’ that the older generation enjoyed,” Parvathy continued.

(A file photo of Parvathy | Image: Instagram)

Malayalam film industry still makes movies celebrating 'alpha males': Parvathy

During the same conversation, Parvathy added that the high-budget movies still glorify 'alpha male' and patriarchal ideas. "These films attempt to bring back the concepts of alpha males and outdated notions about women. I recently watched one such film. Earlier, I used to worry that I would have to work with these people again. But now, such thoughts don’t really trouble me," Parvathy said.

(A file photo of Parvathy | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Parvathy Thiruvothu?