Ponman Box Office Collection Day 1: Two Misses In A Row For Basil Joseph? After Pravinkoodu Shappu, His Latest Starts Slow

Ponman Box Office Collection Day 1: The Malayalam film Ponman released on January 30. The movie has managed to generate decent buzz among the viewers and has received positive reviews on social media. However, it seems like low viewer interest has affected its box office business as Ponman managed to get a very slow start at the box office.

Ponman released in cinema halls on January 30 | Image: IMDb

How much did Ponman collect on its opening day?

Basil Joesph starrer Ponman saw a limited release in Malayalam only. It collected ₹75 lakh on its opening day. This is again a slow opening for another Basil Joseph movie this year. Pravinkoodu Shappu, a thriller featuring Basil in the role of a cop, opened to ₹1.5 crore on January 16 and has collected ₹5.49 crore in its first week at the ticket window.

Ponman is a Malayalam language film | Image: X

Based on author GR Indugopan’s novella Naalanchu Cheruppakkaar (Four-five Young Men), Ponman is set along the coasts of Kollam district, where Steffi Graf (Lijomol Jose), a woman in her early 30s, and her family face the task of arranging 25 pavan (sovereigns) of gold for her wedding. How this leads to a high-stakes game and draws everyone in is unravelled in the film. Basil plays the role of a jewellery agent in the movie.

Ponman leaked online by piracy websites

Meanwhile, Ponman has also been leaked online on piracy websites and is available for free download in various formats, including HD. The leak of the film is sure to affect its collection. The Malayalam film is the latest in a line of star-driven films that have been leaked online hours after their theatrical debut.

Ponman has been leaked on piracy sites | Image: X