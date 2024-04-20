Advertisement

After the success of the Malayalam film Premalu in both its original language and Telugu, the makers of the film on April 19 announced the sequel to the film. Premalu, originally released on February 9, 2024, earned over ₹125 crores worldwide. It was made on a reported budget of ₹10 crore.

On April 19, the official Instagram page of Bhavan Studios shared a new poster announcing Premalu 2. They captioned the post: "The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025! Let’s Premalu 2."

Premalu ends with Mamitha Baiju's character Reenu Roy accepting Naslen Gafoor's character Sachin's love just before he departs for the UK.