The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham had earlier planned to premiere the film at one of the leading global festivals like Venice or Cannes. Although the plans did not materialise, fans and industry insiders were optimistic that the film will win major awards this year, both nationally and internationally. In a recent interview, Prithviraj said that he would rather want the film do well at the box office, like some of the recent Malayalam blockbusters Premalu and Manjummel Boys, than receive critical acclaim and awards.

Prithviraj says his film will benefit from the success of Manjummel Boys, Premalu

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj Sukumaran said that the success of Manjummel Boys and Premalu have paved the way for his film The Goat Life. He said, "Thank you so much for creating that stage for Aadujeevitham. I am happy this has happened just before (this film’s release)."

The Goat Life poster | Image: X

Prithviraj added that he "stands to hugely benefit from what these films have done." The actor also praised Manjummel Boys' box office performance in Tamil Nadu, where it has already become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, competing with some of the major Tamil films. He also stated that with Premalu's success in Telugu, the spotlight is now on Aadujeevitham, the industry's next major release.

The Salaar actor also explained that Aadujeevitham was created with the film's commercial aspects in mind. Because of the nature of the film, which is based on Benyamin's eponymous novel about a real-life Malayali migrant worker who gets trapped in Saudi Arabia as a goat-herder, Prithviraj admitted that there have been discussions about sending it to international awards.

Prithviraj wants to be detached from his fim's box office performance

During the same interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran said that he does not wish to receive any award for The Goat Life. He just wants the film to perform well in theatres. Prithviraj said, "It would be nice to be recognised, but ultimately I would any day pick Aadujeevitham being a blockbuster over any award, because that’s what we made the film for."

Meanwhile, Aadujeevitham will hit the big screens on March 28 in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.