Advertisement

Malayalam filmmakers are churning out back-to-back hits at the box office. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also been able to bag consecutive hits. After The Goat Life, his latest release Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has also turned out to be a hit and has surpassed all expectations. According to the latest reports, the film might turn out to be another ₹100 crore grosser from Mollywood. Given that the election season and IPL are on in full swing, the film industry scoring back-to-back hits is also a feat worth lauding.

Still from Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil | Image: IMDb

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil box office business at a glance

Prithviraj's Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is performing well in Kerala and abroad. While it has not able to break out in other Indian territories it has accumulated a decent collection in its home markets and certain areas abroad. According to Sacnilk, the comedy entertainer has minted ₹25.45 crore gross in India and ₹25 crore abroad, taking its total to ₹49.45 crore worldwide in six days after hitting the big screens on May 16.

Still from Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil | Image: IMDb

Interesting thing is that the film has managed to hold steady at the box office and has not witnessed major dip in its collections coming into the first week. Kerala has emerged as the main contributor to its box office business in India, followed by Karnataka, Telugu states and Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

What is Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil about?

The film stars Basil Joseph and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles. According to IMDb, the logline of the film reads: Vinu (Joseph) prepares for his wedding with Anjali while grappling with unresolved emotions from his past. Confiding in his future brother-in-law, unforeseen connections emerge, setting off a chain of events that challenge the foundation of trust and loyalty.

Advertisement

As tensions escalate, both Vinu and Anand (Sukumaran) find themselves at odds, leading to a gripping climax with consequences.