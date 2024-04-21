Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Aadujeevitham Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark In 25 Days

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham which hit the theatres on March 28 after a manifestion, struggle, hardwork and wait of 16 years has finally paid off. The Malayalam survival thrilled based on a true story has minted over ₹150 crore globally. Film's star Prithviraj took to his official Instagram handle to share the news with his followers.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life crosses ₹150 Crore Mark

On the film's fourth Sunday since its release, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share a poster. The poster had the text "150 Cr+ GBOC, 25 Days."

Advertisement

Sharing the poster, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "#TheGoatLife is conquering new heights! Making waves across the world. Grateful for your unwavering love and support!"

Advertisement

What do we know about Aadujeevitham?

Aadujeevitham is based on the Malayalam novel of the same name which was released in 2008. In the same year, director Blessy bought the rights to the novel to make a film. Since then both Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been waiting for the right time to shoot for the film. According to Prithviraj Sukumaran, during that time it was "unthinkable" to make a film like this "especially in Malayalam cinema."

Advertisement

A decade later, when the term pan-India came into existence, the actor-director duo began the shooting of the film in 2018. After multiple delays due to the film process and pandemic, Blessy's dream project finally hit the theatres across globe on March 28 in multiple languages.

Advertisement

What is Aadujeevitham all about?

The film follows the story of a real-life survivor Najeeb Muhammed who was trapped in the Gulf country for over two years until he successfully escaped. The story was first brought to light by author Benyamin.