Renowned filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan has died. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, reported OnManorama. Born in 1959, Sangeeth was the eldest son of esteemed photographer and cinematographer Sivan. He began his career working on documentaries alongside his father after completing his studies at MG College and Mar Ivanios College.

Sangeeth Sivan's legacy in the entertainment industry

Sangeeth ventured into mainstream cinema by co-producing Aditya Bhattacharya’s action film Raakh, featuring Aamir Khan, Supriya Pathak, and Pankaj Kapur. He made his directorial debut with the crime film Vyooham (1990), starring Raghuvaran and Sukumaran.

Sangeeth Sivan | Image: Riteish Deshmukh/X

He gained immense popularity for directing blockbuster films starring Mohanlal, including Yodha (1992), Gandharvam (1993), and Nirnayam (1995). In addition to Malayalam cinema, Sangeeth directed several Hindi films, notably Zor (1998) starring Sunny Deol, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2003), Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), Ek: The Power of One (2009), Click (2010), and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) featuring Dharmendra and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His final directorial project was the psychological thriller TV series Bhram, starring Kalki Koechlin and Bhumika Chawla.

Sangeeth was the elder brother of National Award-winning cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan and acclaimed filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan. He is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sajana and Shanthanu.

Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute to Sangeeth Sivan

Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media handle X to pay tribute to the filmmaker. Riteish Deshmukh had worked with him in Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.

Riteish Deshmukh's post | Image: X

He wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory….”