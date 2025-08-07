Shwetha Menon Controversy: Seema G Nair Calls Obscenity Case Against Malayalam Actress ‘Baseless’

The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against well-known Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon on August 6, following an FIR allegedly accusing her of acting in films and advertisements containing obscene and vulgar content for financial gain. The Kerala High Court later put a stay on the FIR proceedings after the actress filed a plea. Meanwhile, Seema G Nair came in support of Shwetha Menon, calling the complaint ‘baseless.’

Seema G Nair slams complaint against Shwetha Menon as ‘fabricated’

According to Onmanorama, Actress Seema G Nair said on August 7 that the complaint against Shwetha Menon is baseless and entirely fabricated. She claimed the allegations were false and driven by hidden motives.

In a social media post, Seema stated that no matter how far the case goes in court, those behind it must be held responsible and punished. She also stressed that Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran should not be treated as pawns in someone else’s agenda.

Calling the issue extremely upsetting, Seema said it was clearly triggered by selfish intentions. She added that anyone with basic common sense could understand the real purpose behind the complaint, and noted that some people seem happy only when they succeed in bringing others down.

Kerala High Court stays proceedings against Shwetha Menon

According to Live Law, the Kerala High Court on Thursday (August 7) stayed the proceedings in the FIR filed against Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon. She was accused of appearing in films and advertisements that allegedly contained obscene and vulgar content for financial gain. Justice VG Arun issued the interim order.

The High Court also instructed the Registry to obtain a report from the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ernakulam, detailing the procedure followed before the complaint was forwarded to the police for investigation.

For those unaware, the Ernakulam Police registered the FIR a day earlier under Section 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which deals with the electronic publication of sexually explicit material, and Sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The FIR was based on an order by the Magistrate, following a complaint from Martin Menanchery. He alleged that the actor appeared in multiple films and advertisements featuring obscene visuals, with the intention of earning money, which he claims warrants legal action.