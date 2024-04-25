Advertisement

Tamil actor SJ Suryah, who was last seen in Jigarthanda Double X, is all set to make his debut in the Malayalam film industry. The actor will be working with Fahadh Faasil in Vipin Das' directorial. The producer Badusha shared the post on his social media handle to confirm the news.

SJ Suryah to star in Fahadh Faasil's untitled movie

The movie is touted to be a mass entertainer and SJ Suryah will play a prominent role in the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, Badusha shared a photo in which he is sitting with the actor and wrote in Malayalam which we loosely translated to, "SJ Surya for the first time in Malayalam through Badusha Cinemas Directed by Vipindas." The film will reportedly go on the floors this year.

What's next for SJ Suryah?

The actor has several movies in the lineup such as - Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Indian 2, Game Changer, Raayan, Veera Dheera Sooran and Love Insurance Corporation. All the movies are slated to release this year except Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran, which went on the floors, yesterday (April 24).

Meanwhile, Jay Jay Jay Hey director Vipin Das is currently working on the film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil which is set to hit the theatres on May 16.