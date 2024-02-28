Advertisement

Malayalam actor Lena on Tuesday revealed on her Instagram account that she has been married to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named him as one of the four astronauts undergoing training for the ground-breaking Gaganyaan mission in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sneham actor also shared a photograph of her and Nair posing with the ISRO Chairman S Somanath. The video she shared also had moments from their wedding.

Malayalam actress Lena with her husband | Image: Lenaa/Instagram

Actress Lena shares moments from her wedding day

Announcing her marriage in a post on social media, Lena revealed that she wed Prasanth Nair last month back but kept it hidden due to confidentiality purposes. In a video, the couple's intimate wedding moments could also be seen. Lena said that Nair being awarded with the Astronaut Wing by the PM is a "historic moment of pride".

Sharing the post, Lena wrote, “Today , 27 February, 2024 , our Prime Minister , Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot ,Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country , our state of Kerala and Me personally . In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage.”

Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair joins elite Gaganyaan mission

Earlier in the day, residents of Nenmara erupted in joy as the Prime Minister unveiled the names of four astronauts which included Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. The other three astronauts are -- Group Captains Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.