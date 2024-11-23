Sookshmadarshini X Review: Nazriya-Basil Joseph Deliver Another Delectable Thriller, Say Netizens

Sookshmadarshini X Review: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph's much-awaited suspense thriller finally hit the big screens on November 22, 2024. Helmed by Jithin MC, the film is produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop. This release marks Nazriya Nazim's return to the cinema after four years. As the film hits the silver screens, movie buffs cannot back themself from sharing how impressed they are with the cinematic experience.

Sookshmadarshini got the green flag from Malayalam fans

After the release, X (former Twitter) is flooded with Sookshmadarshini's review. Netizens who watched early shows praised both the film's content and the lead actors' performances.

One user described it as, “As the makers said, ‘A Hitchcock-flavored padam rooted in Sathyan Anthikad style.’ It’s grounded and funny while being thrilling and tense at the same time. Frickin’ a brilliant padam. It’s one of the finest of the year. Watch on the big screen without knowing any details.”

Another wrote, “#Sookshmadarshini - Malayalam Cinema continues its glorious run this year. A fantastic thriller, which gets its mood-building and atmospherics bang on. Easily one of the best films this year. Go watch in theatres before someone posts spoilers. It’s worth it.”

A user also complimented the storyline by praising the writer, “A highly intriguing mystery drama that keeps you hooked until the very last minute! With exceptional writing, technical brilliance, and stellar performances, this stands tall as one of the best Malayalam films of the year. Another winner and a must-watch!”

Praising Basil Joseph’s performance, one viewer commented, “Watched #Sookshmadarshini. A well-written mystery thriller with an engaging screenplay. Good performances from #BasilJoseph and Nazriya. It’s different to see Basil in completely serious mode. The second half is so engaging and entertaining. A fully satisfied movie.”

Who is playing what in Sookshmadarshini?

The film features a stellar ensemble cast with Nazriya Nazim as Priyadarshini and Basil Joseph as Manuel in the lead roles. Deepak Parambol plays Antony, Sidharth Bharathan portrays Dr. John, and Kottayam Ramesh takes on the role of Roy. Other notable performances include Manohari Joy as Gracy (Ammachi), Akhila Bhargavan as Sulu, Pooja Mohanraj as Asma, Merin Philip as Stephy, and Hezzah Mehak (Malootty) as Kani.

Sookshmadarshini poster | Image: IMDb