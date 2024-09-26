sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:55 IST, September 26th 2024

Suriya, Tovino Thomas To Collaborate For Film? Viral Photo Of Actors Posing Together Sparks Rumours

Fans went gaga after Actor Tovino Thomas delighted fans by sharing a photo with fellow actors Suriya and his brother Karthi. He was recently seen in film ARM.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tovino Thomas and Suriya to collaborate?
Tovino Thomas and Suriya to collaborate? | Image: Instagram
