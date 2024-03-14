Advertisement

Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on March 28. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy is an adaptation of the best-selling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the true life story of a Malayali migrant worker Najeeb.

Who is Najeeb?

The story of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia, is told in Aadujeevitham. Najeeb was drawn to Saudi Arabia by the prospect of employment, but he ended up getting stuck in a terrible circumstance. The man experienced loneliness and hopelessness in addition to physical suffering as a result of being forced to work as a goatherd in difficult circumstances.

As per The News Minute, Najeeb fled his country in pursuit of employment that would allow him to live a better life. The agent told him that he would be given the position of a grocery salesman, but this turned out to be a white lie. Najeeb’s hometown friend introduced him to an agent in Mumbai, who handled his visa arrangements.

Advertisement

Najeeb with the Benyamin, author of his book Aadujeevitham

Life in Saudi Arabia

After reaching Saudi Arabia, Najeeb was forced into the role of a goatherd and was brutally treated by his employer. He kept a constant eye on him to foil any escape attempts. Najeeb was tortured by his situation and was cut off from society with no human interactions. He endured a gruelling two years of living among hundreds of goats with no break from the harsh surroundings.

His boss owned 700 goats, which he had to herd. His employer watched him via binoculars to make sure he didn't try to flee. Najeeb was forced to sleep outside his boss’ small desert hut and was not given any water for personal hygiene or bathing. For food, he was given stale kuboos and a single-shift dress to wear with no other clothing to change into.

Advertisement

Escape

Najeeb was left alone one night in 1995 after his brother and boss had departed for the latter's daughter's wedding. He raced out of the place and continued running without stopping for hours.

Following a terrifying voyage, he came upon another Malayali imprisoned in a similar situation. A few of Najeeb's family members were present in Riyadh. After corresponding with them and seeing them, he gave himself up to the nation's legal system—the sole recourse available to migrants such as himself who have been deceived by agents and have misplaced documentation such as their passports and visas.

Advertisement

Najeeb was given a ten-day prison sentence and then got deported back to India. He met his son for the first time, who was already 2 years old by then. Najeeb went back to his job as a wage labourer. Two years later, his brother-in-law gave him a free visa to Bahrain. At the time of the interview with The News Minute in 2018, Najeeb was still employed in Bahrain.