×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

The Goat Life: Meet Migrant Worker Najeeb Who Has Inspired Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

The story of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia, is told in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham.

Reported by: Anjali Negi
Real Life Story Of Najeeb
Real Life Story Of Najeeb | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on March 28. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy is an adaptation of the best-selling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the true life story of a Malayali migrant worker Najeeb. 

Who is Najeeb? 

The story of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia, is told in Aadujeevitham. Najeeb was drawn to Saudi Arabia by the prospect of employment, but he ended up getting stuck in a terrible circumstance. The man experienced loneliness and hopelessness in addition to physical suffering as a result of being forced to work as a goatherd in difficult circumstances. 

As per The News Minute, Najeeb fled his country in pursuit of employment that would allow him to live a better life. The agent told him that he would be given the position of a grocery salesman, but this turned out to be a white lie. Najeeb’s hometown friend introduced him to an agent in Mumbai, who handled his visa arrangements. 

Advertisement
Najeeb with the Benyamin, author of his book Aadujeevitham 

 

Life in Saudi Arabia

After reaching Saudi Arabia, Najeeb was forced into the role of a goatherd and was brutally treated by his employer. He kept a constant eye on him to foil any escape attempts. Najeeb was tortured by his situation and was cut off from society with no human interactions. He endured a gruelling two years of living among hundreds of goats with no break from the harsh surroundings.

His boss owned 700 goats, which he had to herd. His employer watched him via binoculars to make sure he didn't try to flee. Najeeb was forced to sleep outside his boss’ small desert hut and was not given any water for personal hygiene or bathing. For food, he was given stale kuboos and a single-shift dress to wear with no other clothing to change into.

Advertisement

 

Escape

Najeeb was left alone one night in 1995 after his brother and boss had departed for the latter's daughter's wedding. He raced out of the place and continued running without stopping for hours. 

Following a terrifying voyage, he came upon another Malayali imprisoned in a similar situation. A few of Najeeb's family members were present in Riyadh. After corresponding with them and seeing them, he gave himself up to the nation's legal system—the sole recourse available to migrants such as himself who have been deceived by agents and have misplaced documentation such as their passports and visas. 

Advertisement

Najeeb was given a ten-day prison sentence and then got deported back to India. He met his son for the first time, who was already 2 years old by then. Najeeb went back to his job as a wage labourer. Two years later, his brother-in-law gave him a free visa to Bahrain. At the time of the interview with The News Minute in 2018, Najeeb was still employed in Bahrain.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

2 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

7 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

9 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

11 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

14 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

15 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

23 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

26 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

29 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

31 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

32 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

34 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

39 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo