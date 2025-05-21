com score card
Updated May 21st 2025, 21:32 IST

Thudarum Box Office Hits Its Lowest Single-Day Collection On Mohanlal's Birthday, Malayalam Blockbuster Mints ₹116.26 Crore

Thudarum will complete its successful 4-week run at the box office on May 22. On its 27th day, which also happens to be Mohanlal's birthday, the film hit its lowest single-day biz. The collections have now been declining, hinting that its run is near completion.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Thudarum starring Mohanlal released on April 25
Thudarum starring Mohanlal released on April 25 | Image: X

Thudarum has performed well at the box office since its release on April 25. In India, it has emerged as the Malayalam star's biggest blockbuster, beating L2: Empuraan. The film will complete its successful 4-week run at the box office on May 22. On its 27th day, which also happens to be Mohanlal's birthday, Thudarum hit its lowest single-day biz. The collections have now been declining, hinting that the film's run is near completion.

On May 21, Mohanlal turned 65. Thudarum, on this day, struggled to hit the ₹1 crore mark and collected in the range of ₹70-80 lakh. Its total biz at the domestic box office now stands at ₹116.26 crore. It has acquired a blockbuster status and is Mohanlal's second hit in a row this year after L2: Empuraan. Worldwide, both movies have minted over ₹200 crore. Now, Thudarum's OTT premiere is awaited.

Thudarum released on April 25 | Image: X

Mohanlal announces special initiatives on his birthday, reveals Vrusshabha first look

To mark his 65th birthday, the actor announced two noble initiatives through his ViswaSanthi Foundation. In collaboration with Baby Memorial Hospital, it would offer liver transplant surgeries at significantly subsidised rates for deserving children from economically weaker sections.

He also launched a year-long anti-drug campaign titled 'Be a Hero' under the aegis of the Foundation. ViswaSanthi Foundation was established by Mohanlal in 2015 and implements focused programmes in healthcare, education, and socio-economic development for the underprivileged. On his birthday, he also revealed a teaser of his upcoming film Vrusshabha and announced its release date (October 16). he has also wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming family drama Hridayapoorvam. 

Published May 21st 2025, 21:32 IST