Biju Menon and Shine Tom Chacko starrer Thundu is going to make a digital debut after having a lukewarm run at the box office. Helmed by Riyas Shereef, the comedy-drama released on February 16. The film failed to earn positive reviews from the critics and audience.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

When and where to watch Thundu

The film has started streaming on Netflix in four regional languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The film also stars Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Unnimaya Prasad, in pivotal roles. Thundu has been written and directed by Riyas Shereef and bankrolled by Jimshi Khalid and Aashiq Usman.

(A poster of the film | Image: X)

What else do we know about Thundu?

The film follows the story of a constable aiming for a promotion who unexpectedly encounters many problems. Facing the issues with humour and compassion, he works to overcome them.

⁠Oru Thundu undaki vecha pukilu! 🤯

Thundu, now streaming only on Netflix! #ThunduOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ftUyS8Tyuo — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth)

Despite boasting a talented cast, the film failed to attract the audience to theatres.

Biju Menon's upcoming projects

The actor will be next seen in the movie Kadha Innuvare, directed by Meppadiyan fame Vishnu Mohan. The film marks the acting debut of a classical dancer Methil Devika and also stars Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique, and Renji Panicker in key roles. The shooting of the film has been wrapped and is expected to hit the big screens this year. Vishnu has announced the tagline of the film as “It’s a pure love story. Please do not watch the film if you have not been in love ever.” He also has a tentatively titled film Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayanan, and will feature Biju Menon, Lijo Mol Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Shruti Ramachandran as lead characters.

