To Make A Big Budget Malayalam Film Was Unthinkable, Says Aadujeevitham Star Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to present his dream project Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life to the world on March 28. The project took the actor and director Blessy a total of 16 years to make it happen. While sometimes money was a problem, other times it was the COVID-19 pandemic that left them no option. Finally, the duo have successfully managed to make their dream come true. Ahead of the film's release, Prithviraj Sukumaran released a long video sharing his struggles in making the film. The Salaar star also talked about the massive transformation he went through and the amount of patience it took them to tell the real-life story of Najeeb Mohammad to the world.

To pull something like Aadujeevitham was 'unthinkable' in Malayalam cinema: Prithviraj

The makers of the film released a video of Prithviraj Sukumaran sharing his experience about making the film. He said, "From 2008, when Blessy got the rights to the film to 2024 as we speak. It's been 16 years already. In 2008-2009 when Blessy talked about his vision or idea of Aadijeevitham as a film. It was so grand. He always wanted these huge cameras for this film and make it look as organic as possible."

He added, "In 2009, the kind of money, the kind of budget that would be required to pull off something like this was unthinkable, especially in Malayalam. I am talking about a time when pan-India didn't exist. The whole terminology pan-India wasn't invented."

The actor said it was quite a challenge for Blessy and the actor to put a business model in place sixteen years ago.

Prithviraj, Blessy waited for 10 years to start the project

In the same video, Prithviraj revealed that they waited for ten years and fortunately saw a lot of things change, especially in Malayalam cinema which helped "It took us 10 years and a lot of things changed fortunately in those 10 years. Malayalam cinema in particular went through a transmission in terms of how we monetise our revenue stream. Finally in 2018, even though it remained a very big financial risk to start shooting as it remains even today, we started shooting."

