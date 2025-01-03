Tovino Thomas Says Unni Mukundan's Marco Succeeded Not 'Just Due To Violence’: Because Of Performances...

Unni Mukundan starrer Marco has been creating waves at the box office since its release. The movie is being called gorier than Animal and Kill. However, now Tovino Thomas has pointed out that Marco's success is to more than just violence. During a press meeting, Tovino said that the movie is good as the emotions are conveyed to the audience effectively.

Tovino Thomas opens up about Marco's success

The actor said violence is not a solo factor in its success, Unni Mukundan's performance also plays a major role. He said, “Marco is a good movie. Because of the performances and also because it is a technically good movie, the violence felt believable. I don’t think the film became a hit just because of the violence.” He further stated that the makers of Marco succeeded in bringing the plot to life. "Any emotion, if it is conveyed effectively to the audiences, then the movie will be a success," he added.