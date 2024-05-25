Updated May 25th, 2024 at 06:50 IST
Turbo Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Starrer Sees A Major Drop, Mints ₹3.75 Crore
Mammootty starrer Turbo had an overall 34.91% Malayalam occupancy on the second day with maximum reported in Kollam and Kochi regions.
- Entertainment
Turbo, starring Mammootty, opened at a whopping ₹6.2 crore on Thursday, while the worldwide collection stood at ₹17.3 crore. However, the film witnessed a major drop on the second day of its release. The action comedy marked Raj B. Shetty and Sunil's debut in the Malayalam cinema.
Turbo box office collection day 2
Helmed by Vysakh, the movie earned ₹3.75 crore on Friday, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the second-day collection, the total stands at ₹10 crore. Turbo had an overall 34.91% Malayalam occupancy on the second day with maximum reported in Kollam and Kochi regions.
Turbo marks Mammootty's third release this year after Bramayugam and Abraham Ozler. Despite the major drop on the second day, Turbo has managed to outdo the two-day collection of Mammootty's other 2024 releases.
Are Mammootty and Vysakh planning for a Turbo sequel?
According to multiple reports, the makers are planning a sequel to Turbo. Along with Mammootty, another Malayalam superstar is expected to join the second part. If rumours are to be believed then Mohanlal might join the sequel. If things go as planned, then the sequel might go on the floors after director Vysakh wraps up his next project Khalifa, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, there is no official confirmation on the same, yet.
Meanwhile, Turbo which is made on a reported budget of ₹70 crore, revolves around Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver from Idukki, who gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai. There he gets entangled with Indhulekha and his friend Jerry. However, a bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and others await Jose in Chennai.
