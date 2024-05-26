Turbo Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty Film To Wind Up 1st Weekend Run Below ₹20 Crore Mark

Advertisement

Malayalam film Turbo, starring Mammootty, hit the big screens on May 23. Witnessing release on an extended weekend, the film is on track to wind up its opening four day collection on a good note. The Malayalam film industry has been on a roll with back-to-back hits and Turbo may turn out to be another success.

Mammootty's Turbo off to a good start at box office

Mammootty was seen in Bramayugam, earlier this year. It was an experimental horror film but its intense storytelling and execution of the monochrome palette surprised the audience. As a result, the film became a commercial success. Now, Mamuka's Turbo has seen through its release. With the ongoing election season, the release of most films have halted. Turbo has managed to bank in on the lack of competition and seems to be doing decent business in its opening weekend.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹ 6.25 crore on Thursday, ₹4.05 crore on Friday and ₹3.7 crore on Saturday, taking its total to ₹14 crore plus in the first three days. Though the numbers have declined, the film will still land just shy of ₹20 crore in India in the 1st weekend. Turbo is also facing some competition from Prithviraj Sukumran's Guruvayoorambala Nadayil.

What is Turbo about?

Helmed by Vysakh, Turbo’ is a mass-action entertainer. This film also marks Mammootty’s reunion with Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja and its sequel Madhura Raja. Starring Mammootty, the film also features Kannada actor Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil alongside Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvinte Albhuthavilakkum fame.