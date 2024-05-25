Advertisement

Turbo starring Mammootty had a massive global release on May 23, 2024. Directed by hitmaker Vysakh, the movie is off to an excellent start at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Interestingly, the makers of Turbo are already planning a sequel, as the film is on its way to earning blockbuster status. In addition to the megastar Mammootty, another Malayalam actor is expected to join the franchise in the second installment.

Turbo to get a sequel?

For those unaware, the action-comedy film, which marks the reunion of Mammootty and director Vysakh, hints at a sequel in its end credits. Turbo concludes by opening up the possibilities of a new cinematic universe that not only includes films featuring Mammootty but also projects involving other leading stars of the Malayalam film industry. Recent media reports suggest that the second part of the film is indeed happening. If everything goes as planned, Turbo 2 might begin production after director Vysakh completes his next project, Khalifa, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The new project is expected to start rolling by the end of 2024.

Turbo poster | Image: X

Some other media reports suggest that not only will Mammootty return, but another leading star of the Malayalam film industry is also set to join the Turbo franchise in the upcoming sequel. Reports indicate that Mohanlal is in talks to play a lead role alongside Mammootty. If true, this highly anticipated project might mark the reunion of Malayalam cinema’s Big M's after a very long gap. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

What more do we know about about Mammootty starrer Turbo?

Midhun has previously stated that Mammootty starrer Turbo is not a reboot or sequel to Mammootty's 1990 film Kottayam Kunjachan. He also stated that Turbo is a stand-alone action film with a sense of humour that is unrelated to the previous film.