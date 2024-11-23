Viral: Jailer Actor Vinayakan Goes On An Abusive Rant, Fights On Streets

Actor Vinayakan, who played the role of villain in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has always grabbed headlines for his controversies. In a recent video which is now going viral, the actor is under fire for his heated exchange with a local which is reportedly in the streets of Goa is now going viral.

Viral clip of Vinayakan in heated exchange

In the viral clip, Vinayakan can be seen having a verbal spat with a locality near a street food stall which has reportedly happened in Goa. The video has now gone viral on all social media platforms. However, netizens are speculating if this fight is for a movie or in real?

Some have pointed out it might be due to excessive amount of drugs.

One user wrote, “I think he is drunk”. Another user wrote, “Is that guy seriously actor Vinayakan or looking like him?”. “Is this a movie shoot?”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Without knowing the reason, typically are making decision. As usual, no wonders”. For the unversed, this is not the first time Vinayakan has landed himself in trouble.

He was earlier arrested for allegedly misbehaving with one of the gate staff in an inebriated state. He was booked under the city police act by the RGI Airport in Hyderabad. In another incident, the actor was arrested in October 2023 for creating a scene at a local police station in Ernakulam, Kerala.

File photo of Vinayakan | Source: IMDB

What do we know about Vinayakan?

Vinayakan is an Indian actor of Tamil origin, who primarily works in Tamil and Malayalam movies. Although the actor made his debut with a small part in the 1995 film Maanthrikam, it wasn't until the 2016 drama Kamaatipaadam that the actor truly caught the attention of film-goers.

