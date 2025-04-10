Vishu Box Office: Alappuzha Gymkhana Delivers A Hard Blow To Mammootty's Bazooka, Maranamass Opens Decent

Vishu Box Office: The festive period saw the release of Mammootty's Bazooka, Naslen Gafoor's Alappuzha Gymkhana and Basil Joseph's Maranamass. The new releases raked in nearly ₹8 crore at the Kerala box office, setting the stage for good collections over the first weekend.

However, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan was severely hit with the new releases gaining pace at the box office. Among the new films, Bazoooka managed to have the upper hand in terms of collection, but its mixed reviews hinted that the figures may fall in the coming days. Moreover, the dark horse in the race seems to be Khalid Rahman's Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed by Khalid Rahman | Image: X

Alappuzha Gymkhana Vs Bazooka box office collection day 1

Alappuzha Gymkhana and Bazoooka were neck-and-neck at the box office on the opening day, with the latter edging past its rival by a small margin. According to Sacnilk, while Bazoooka earned nearly ₹3.5 crore on day 1 in India, Alappuzha Gymkhana collected over ₹2.8 crore. Interestingly, the occupancy for Alappuzha Gymkhana remained nearly 80% for the evening shows as opposed to 47% for Mammootty's film. In the coming days, it will be interesting to see which film takes the lead.

Bazooka stars Mammootty in the lead role | Image: X

Maranamass has been barred from release in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia | Image: X

Meanwhile, Basil Joseph's dark comedy Maranamass' business remained on the lower end. It collected less than ₹1.10 crore on day 1, way behind the other two new releases.

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan suffers at box office

With the new releases on Vishu, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan suffered a big hit. Its collection on Thursday (April 10) was just ₹70 lakh, the lowest single-day biz for the film since its release on March 27.