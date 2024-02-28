Advertisement

Malayalam actress Lena tied the knot with Gaganyaaan astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair on January 17. On Tuesday, the actress took to her social media handle to inform her fans about the intimate wedding. This news has come just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named Nair as one of the four astronauts undergoing training for the groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission here.

Who is Lena Kumar?

She is an Indian actress, author and scriptwriter who appears predominantly in Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut with the 1998 film Sneham and since then has starred in over 175 films in five languages, including critically acclaimed films in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In a career spanning over 25 years, she has also worked in TV shows such as Sneha, Malayogam and Shaitan, to name a few.

Lena introduces her second husband Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a montage featuring her with husband Prashanth. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Today, 27 February, 2024 , our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally."

She concluded her note by writing, "In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage."

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Congrats Lens that's a big surprise...Wish you both a Happy Married Life". Another wrote, "So happy for you my darling friend!! Can’t wait to meet you both!!" Another wrote, "Wooww ..dats a good news.. congratulations".

Earlier, she married Abhilash Kumar in 2004. However, after nine years in 2013, they announced their separation.