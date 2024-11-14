sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:23 IST, November 14th 2024

Man Who Gave Death Threat To Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Arrested In Patna, Probe On

Popular Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh lodged a police complaint after she received a death threat. One man has now been arrested.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshara Singh
A file photo of Akshara Singh | Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram
