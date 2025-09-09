Manisha Koirala Condemns Nepal Protests Crackdown, Calls It A 'Black Day'

Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala condemned the violent crackdown on protesters in Nepal, calling it a "black day" for the country. She spoke after deadly unrest broke out, with Gen Z demonstrators protesting against corruption and a controversial government ban on social media platforms.

Manisha shared her thoughts on social media

Manisha Koirala is originally from Nepal and posted a photo of a blood-stained shoe on her Instagram with a message in Nepali. The translated message said, “Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.”

Manisha Koirala has also paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, B.P. Koirala, the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Nepal. Marking his birth anniversary, Manisha took to her Instagram handle and reiterated his strong viewpoints. "Remembering B.P. BA on his birthday -- Nepal's first elected Prime Minister and a writer who gave voice to love, conflict, and resilience," she wrote.

Quoting her grandfather, Manisha also referred to the ongoing tensions in Nepal, “As students rise today against corruption and for freedom, his words feel timeless: 'Democracy is indivisible; if you want democracy at home, you cannot afford to neglect all struggles for it.' - B.P. Koirala.”

Manisha Koirala, born into a politically influential family, has recently been active on social media, voicing her thoughts on the violent protests in Nepal.

Nepal protests update

As per reports, at least 20 people died and over 250 suffered injuries when Nepalese security forces opened fire on demonstrators near the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday. The protests began as digital dissent after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli banned 26 social media platforms, a move widely viewed as an attempt to silence criticism amid growing corruption allegations.

The unrest intensified when thousands of young protesters, mostly from Gen Z, stormed the Parliament complex. Security forces responded with batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, triggering violent clashes. As tensions spread nationwide, the army moved into several cities to restore order.