Marathi Actor-Director Tushar Ghadigaonkar Dies By Suicide, Reports Suggests This To Be The Reason

Marathi actor and director Tushar Ghadigaonkar tragically died by suicide on Friday, 20 June, leaving the regional entertainment industry in shock. The 35-year-old, celebrated for his contributions to theatre, television, and film, reportedly took this step due to mental stress. Actor Ankur Vitthalrao Wadhave expressed his grief over the loss through an emotional post on Instagram.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar dies at 35

As per reports, Tushar Ghadigaonkar was struggling with a lack of work in the industry for a long time and increasing mental stress. Actor Ankur Vitthalrao Wadhave expressed his grief on Instagram.

He wrote, "Friend, why? For what? Things come and go! We should find a way, but suicide is not the answer! Agreed, the current situation is strange, but this decision cannot be made, Tushar Ghadigaonkar. If you lose, we all lose."

Official confirmation about his demise from the authorities is yet to come.

Who is Tushar Ghadigaonkar?

Tushar acted in several Marathi films, such as Man Kasturi Re, Bhaubali, Zombivli, and others. Beyond his on-screen roles, he was deeply involved in theatre, earning acclaim for his performance in the popular Marathi musical play Sangeet Bibat Akhyan. He also appeared in the Bollywood film Malal, portraying the protagonist’s friend. His other notable projects included Clove Mirchi, Unad, and Hey Man Bawre.

Alongside acting, Tushar excelled as a director. He directed the show Tuzi Mazi Yari and produced several music videos under his own banner, Ghanta Naad Production.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar's last post

His last Instagram post marked the one-year anniversary of Sangeet Bibat Akhyan. It was a collaborative post shared with the musical's official account.