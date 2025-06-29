'Meri Pari Ke Liye Pray Kijiyega': Parag Tyagi's Emotional Appeal After Performing Shefali Jariwala's Last Rites

Mumbai: The entertainment industry is in mourning as actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala, widely known for ‘Kaanta Laga’ music video, died on June 27, at the age of 42, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was by her side as she took her last breath. The emotional scenes at her funeral showed the love and respect she commanded from her family, friends, and fans.

Shefali Jariwala's last rites were performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday evening, with her husband Parag Tyagi breaking down in tears as he bid his final farewell to his beloved wife. Family, close friends, and fellow television stars gathered to pay their respects, with Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai visiting her home earlier in the day to offer condolences. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who also visited Jariwala's residence, was seen emotional, while Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Gupta were among the many who paid their respects.

In a heart-wrenching appeal, Parag Tyagi requested the media and others to be sensitive and pray for Shefali's soul, saying, "Please mazaak jhama mat banayega mai request karta hu bas. Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log vo jahan bhi rahe khush rahe aur shanti see rahe." His emotional plea, with folded hands, was proof of the deep bond he shared with Shefali.

Shefali Jariwala was a talented performer who had made a mark in the entertainment industry with her captivating presence and versatility. Born with a passion for dance and acting, she rose to fame with her iconic music video 'Kaanta Laga,' which catapulted her to stardom in 2002 and cemented her place in Indian pop culture. The song's massive success not only showcased her dancing skills but also established her as a household name.

Her subsequent foray into Bollywood with the 2004 hit film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' alongside Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, further solidified her position as a talented performer. The film's success added another feat to her illustrious career and proved her acting abilities. Further, she went on to participate in several reality TV shows, including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7. Her candid nature and strong personality made her a favourite among audiences, and she quickly became a household name.

Cardiac Arrest Possible Cause Of Death

The circumstances surrounding her death are still shrouded in mystery, with initial reports suggesting cardiac arrest as the possible cause. According to sources, Parag Tyagi rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital during the wee hours, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The exact cause of her death is still unclear, and the Mumbai police are investigating the death to ascertain the circumstances leading to her untimely demise.

As news of her passing spread, the entertainment fraternity came together to pay tribute to the talented actress. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed its sorrow, stating, “Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time.”

Remembering Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry shocked, with many remembering her for her vibrant energy, warm presence, and unforgettable contributions to Indian pop culture. Her fellow colleagues from the industry stated that her legacy will live on through her work, and her fans will continue to cherish the memories she created through her performances.

The impact of her passing is being felt across the industry, with many of her colleagues and fans expressing their grief and paying tribute to her memory. Her contributions to Indian entertainment will always be remembered, and her passing leaves a void that can never be filled.

Shefali Jariwala's Struggles In Life

Shefali Jariwala faced several struggles in her life, particularly with her health. Here are some challenges she encountered during her entire life:

Epilepsy Diagnosis: At 15, Shefali experienced her first epileptic seizure, which was triggered by stress and anxiety related to her academic performance. Her condition affected her daily life, causing seizures in various settings, including classrooms, backstage at events, and on the streets.

Impact on Career: Shefali's epilepsy limited her ability to take on work, causing her to miss out on opportunities in the entertainment industry. Despite achieving overnight fame with ‘Kaanta Laga’, she struggled to pursue a longer stint in the industry due to her condition.

Mental Health Struggles: Shefali openly spoke about her battles with anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, which were worsened by her epilepsy. She often felt uncertain about managing her seizures and faced pressure to maintain a public image.

Yoga and Self-Care: However, Shefali found solace in yoga, which helped her manage her epilepsy and mental health. She credited yoga with reducing her stress and anxiety levels, allowing her to stay seizure-free for over 20 years.

Awareness: Through her struggles, Shefali showed remarkable resilience and used her platform to raise awareness about epilepsy and mental health. Her openness about her experiences helped normalise these conditions and inspired others to prioritise their well-being.